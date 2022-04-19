ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.