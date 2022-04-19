Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.