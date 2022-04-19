Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.78.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.71 on Monday, hitting $185.84. 2,382,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

