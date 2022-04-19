Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.