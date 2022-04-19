Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$702.17 million and a PE ratio of 61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

