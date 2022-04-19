Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $195.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $136.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $806.95 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 299,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

