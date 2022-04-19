Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.88. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

