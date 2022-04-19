Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,030 shares of company stock worth $263,489. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.