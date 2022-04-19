F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
FNB opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
About F.N.B. (Get Rating)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.