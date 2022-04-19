F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.