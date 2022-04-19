F5 (FFIV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 stock opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F5 stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of F5 worth $85,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

