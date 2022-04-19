F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $99,085.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FFIV traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 514,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,201. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
