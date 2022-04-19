F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $99,085.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FFIV traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 514,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,201. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 35.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.