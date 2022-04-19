Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,495.0 days.

FBGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 130 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Fabege AB has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

