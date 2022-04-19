FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 554,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $422.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $316.37 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

