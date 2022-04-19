FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

FAT stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

