FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

