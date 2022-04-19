Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE FSS opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

