FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.