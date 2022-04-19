Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

GSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $20,694,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ferroglobe by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

