Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

FIS opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.