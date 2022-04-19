Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
