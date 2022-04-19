Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.