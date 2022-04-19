Financial Contrast: BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) versus Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BoxScore Brands has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.8% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BoxScore Brands and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 89.64 $1.76 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.64 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares BoxScore Brands and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BoxScore Brands N/A -17.78% 3,503.04% Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BoxScore Brands and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 255.37%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than BoxScore Brands.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BoxScore Brands, Inc., a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, manufacture, and distribution of precious technical minerals. Its project consists of 100 Federal mineral rights across 2040 acres of Federal land, including 7 existing wells, located in Eastern Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

