Financial Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -31.06% -29.45% -16.05% salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02%

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smartsheet and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86 salesforce.com 0 5 31 1 2.89

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $66.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.22%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $304.68, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Given salesforce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $550.83 million 12.06 -$171.10 million ($1.36) -37.97 salesforce.com $26.49 billion 6.99 $1.44 billion $1.50 124.67

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Smartsheet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. Its service offerings also comprise flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps to bring them closer to their customers with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. In addition, the company's service offerings include Marketing offering that enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing journeys; and Commerce offering, which empowers brands to unify the customer experience across mobile, web, social, and store commerce points. Further, its service offerings comprise Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution serving various enterprise use cases; and MuleSoft, an integration offering that allows its customers to unlock data across their enterprise. The company provides its service offering for customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other industries. It also offers professional services; and in-person and online courses to certify its customers and partners on architecting, administering, deploying, and developing its service offerings. The company provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. salesforce.com, inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

