Financial Review: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Uniti Group alerts:

This table compares Uniti Group and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.94 $123.66 million $0.50 27.42 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 14.98 $303.91 million $2.92 56.61

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Uniti Group and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Camden Property Trust 0 3 12 0 2.80

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.71%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $171.77, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 11.21% -5.79% 2.58% Camden Property Trust 26.58% 7.85% 4.02%

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Uniti Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 128.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Uniti Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.