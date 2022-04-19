FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

