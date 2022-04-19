First Busey (BUSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

