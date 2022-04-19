First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

