First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.