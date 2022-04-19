First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

