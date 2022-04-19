First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 810,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.