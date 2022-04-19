First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,780. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -661.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
