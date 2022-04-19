First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,780. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -661.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

