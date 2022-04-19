First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 439,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,780. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.67 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
