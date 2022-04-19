First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.08.

FR traded down C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.59. 765,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -663.20. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

