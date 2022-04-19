First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.08.
FR traded down C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.59. 765,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -663.20. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.
In related news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Further Reading
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.