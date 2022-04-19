First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FR. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.
First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.75. 572,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,240. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -668.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.19.
In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994 over the last quarter.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
