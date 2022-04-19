First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FR. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.75. 572,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,240. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -668.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.19.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

