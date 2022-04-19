First Merchants (FRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRME opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

