First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion.

Shares of FM opened at C$42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.71.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

