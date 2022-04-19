First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,079. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.