First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,601 shares of company stock worth $977,815 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

