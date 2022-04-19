First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

