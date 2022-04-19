First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

