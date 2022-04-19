FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

