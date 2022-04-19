Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

FIVE traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,400. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

