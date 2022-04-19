Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.
FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.
Shares of FIVE stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,400. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 43.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
