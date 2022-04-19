Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,400. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 43.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

