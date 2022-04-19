Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,700 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 216,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

