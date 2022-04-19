Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 1,044,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,634. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.