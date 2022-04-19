Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE DFP opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

