Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

