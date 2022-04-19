Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

