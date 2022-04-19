Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FLC opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.