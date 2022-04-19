Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE FSI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.33.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
