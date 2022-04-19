Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FSI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.