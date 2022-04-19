Fluence Energy, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 26th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.